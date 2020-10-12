Wyoming Reported 152 New COVID-19 Cases on Monday; 23 Reported in Natrona County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 152 new COVID-19 cases for the Cowboy State, including 23 new positives for Natrona County.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Wyoming to 6,628. Of those, 5,161 have recovered. An additional 897 of the 1,174 of the state's probable cases have recovered.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Fifty-four Wyomingites have died from COVID-related causes as of Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Natrona County reported 174 current active cases. A total of 675 Natrona County residents have tested positive since the pandemic began, with 494 recovering. Seven have died.

Last week, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon urged Wyomingites to do a better job of following statewide and local health guidelines.

At the same time though, the state continues to relax health orders on restaurants by increasing capacity and the number of people who can be seated at a booth.

Wyoming health officials say restaurants have not been recognized as a gathering place where the virus is being spread on a major basis.