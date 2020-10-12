Winning ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Ticket Sold In Rock Springs

One lucky person is now a multimillionaire. The Wyolotto game, Cowboy Draw, now has its second highest jackpot winner ever. The winning ticket, which was sold at a Kum & Go in Rock Springs, is worth $2,251,267.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the news on along with a graphic and a caption that read:

Well folks, history has been made today! Our 2nd highest Cowboy Draw jackpot has been hit and the winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go in Rock Springs!

So tell a friend and check those tickets NOW! https://wyolotto.com/play/cowboy-draw/

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The winning jackpot numbers are 1, 7, 28, 30 and 34.

In addition to the winning jackpot, there were also plenty of other winners:

17 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

774 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

9775 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The next drawing is Thursday, October 15th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.