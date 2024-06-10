Natrona County Coroner Identifies Casper Resident Killed in Officer Involved Shooting

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Casper Police Department and DCI is investigating an incident that led to the death of a Casper resident, in the 5000 block of Pay It Forward Drive in Casper.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 26-year-old Trae Stewart Spurlock of Casper. An autopsy has been Scheduled and next of kin have been notified.

While officers attempted to take an individual into custody, the suspect tried to gain control of a firearm and was subsequently shot by an officer. This is per a CPD press release.

No police officers were injured during this event.

Read More: Suspect Shot by Casper Police Officer After Reported Disturbance Near Blackmore Apartments | https://k2radio.com/suspect-shot-by-casper-police-officer-after-reported-disturbance-near-blackmore-apartments/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

According to the policies of the Casper Police Department, the involved officer has been placed on paid Administrative Leave.

The investigation into this incident is only in the beginning stages. More information will be released at the appropriate time.

Read More: Suspect Shot by Casper Police Officer After Reported Disturbance Near Blackmore Apartments