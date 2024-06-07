Suspect Shot by Casper Police Officer After Reported Disturbance Near Blackmore Apartments

Yesterday evening, June 6, multiple officers with the Casper Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance near the Blackmore apartments.

While officers attempted to take an individual into custody, the suspect tried to gain control of a firearm and was subsequently shot by an officer. This is per a CPD press release.

The release says officers immediately began first aid efforts and the suspect was transported by ambulance to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No police officers were injured during this event.

The Wyoming DCI will conduct an investigation of the incident.

The immediate scene of this incident remains under the control of DCI investigators. There is no continuing threat to the public and no disruption of the normal flow of traffic and access to the private residences in the apartment complex which are not involved with this incident.

According to the policies of the Casper Police Department, the involved officer has been placed on paid Administrative Leave.

The investigation into this incident is only in the beginning stages. More information will be released at the appropriate time.

