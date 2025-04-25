Natrona County commissioners confirm resignation of county, deputy attorneys

CASPER, Wyo. — The County Attorney’s Office is about to look a lot different.

That’s according to three Natrona County commissioners, who confirmed that County Attorney Heather Duncan-Malone and Deputy County Attorney Jared Holbrook are resigning from their positions effective May 2 and April 30, respectively.

The news was confirmed Monday by County Chairman Dave North and County Commissioner Jim Milne. It was later affirmed by County Commissioner Casey Coates.

The reasoning for Holbrook’s resignation is simple, according to North.

“Let me start with Jared, cause it’s really easy,” he said. “He used to work for the District Attorney’s Office, and they approached him to come back to work for the DA’s Office, so that’s what he’s going to do. No drama, no nothing. It’s just timing; it looks weird.”

The reason the timing looks weird is because of Duncan-Malone also resigning from her position. The reason for her resignation is being held closer to the county’s proverbial vest, with none of the commissioners, nor Duncan-Malone, offering an explanation.

“She did give a letter or explanation a bit with her resignation,” Milne said. “It is a personnel matter. It was discussed in Exec [Executive Session] and I can’t — that’s all I can recall.”

North didn’t offer an explanation either, saying that “With Heather, my understanding — and you’ll have to ask her — but she decided to go back into private practice.”

North suggested filing a request for public records to obtain a copy of Duncan-Malone’s resignation letter. The request was filed on Tuesday. On Thursday, Oil City News received the following response:

“I have reviewed your request for Ms. Duncan-Malone’s resignation letter,” wrote Deputy County Attorney Leda Pojman. “Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann. 16-4-203 (d)(iii), the County shall deny your request for any personnel files. Thank you!”

County commissioners have not yet announced who will replace Duncan-Malone as the county attorney. The announcement is expected to be made following her last day, on May 2.

Stories of dissention within the Natrona County commissioners board have been published, with one county commissioner saying he believed “the spirit of the serpent has invaded the hearts and minds of this board.”

Commissioners did not confirm or deny whether Duncan-Malone’s resignation was the result of disagreements with any one board member or county employee. North said that “those are personnel issues between the individuals, and my recommendation is to go to the source. Ask them and see what they have to say.”

Multiple attempts to speak with Duncan-Malone went unanswered, including emails and phone calls. Similarly, emails and phone calls to Commissioner Dallas Laird were not returned. Commissioner Peter Nicolaysen also offered no comment, despite multiple attempts.

Milne, North and Coates had kind words to say about Duncan-Malone’s performance as the county attorney.

“I really do appreciate everything that Heather’s done and the dedication she had to the county and everything she did to help us move past when Eric Nelson resigned and went to the city,” Milne said. “I think we all knew this wasn’t going to be a permanent spot for her. You know, onward and upward. You never want to try to hold anybody back if they seek to improve themselves or find a better situation for themselves. So I wish her the best of luck moving forward. She was a heck of a hand. She helped me out with finding a lot of information on different topics. She’ll be missed.”

North agreed.

“We’re gonna miss you,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed working with both of them. They both are very pleasant, very nice individuals and easy to get along with. I always hate to lose those people that have a good disposition.”

Coates also wished both Duncan-Malone and Holbrook “the best in their future endeavors” before trying to make sense of their resignations.

“Everything that you’re seeing with the resignations really has to do with things going on in personal lives that we’re unaware of as commissioners,” he said. “And then, interactions that occur as commissioners with employees that may exacerbate personal situations or not. But as for particulars, I don’t really have any.”