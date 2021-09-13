Natrona County Arrest Log (9/7/21 – 9/13/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Dustin Ammerman -- Hold for probation and Parole
Austen Bagner -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, District Court Bench Warrant
Victor Bell -- Domestic battery
Thomas Branstetter -- Fail to Appear
Micheal Bryant -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle
Ricky Cole -- Criminal Entry, Simple Assault
Chance Cordova -- Battery
Harley Davis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I
Jason Day -- Hold for probation and Parole
Gerldine England -- Fail to Appear
Lucas Frazer -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - SDCI Agency: Offence: Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display of
Nicholas Garnier -- Serve Jail Time
Stacy Hanson -- Fail to Appear
Gage Hardwick -- Hold for probation and Parole
Joshua Haworth -- Shoplifting
Joseph Herrera -- Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Mem, False Imprisonment
Derrick Jonas -- Criminal Entry, Simple Assault
Tammy Jonas -- Fail to Comply, Simple Assault
Michelle Kendall -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gr
David Kohon -- Hold for WSP
Nicole Mackenzie -- Fail to Appear
William Manley -- Fail to Comply
Melissa Mason -- Serve Jail Time
Isaiah Montiano Like -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Battery
Mary O'Brien -- Shoplifting
Bradley Petty -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Hold for probation and Parole
Scott Philo -- Shoplifting, Hold for probation and Parole
Blain Prado -- Hold for probation and Parole
Christopher Reece -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Davey Reed -- Fail to Appear
Nicole Rollings -- Fail to Appear
Lindell Sansoucie -- Disturbing the Peace-Acts in a violent/t, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Samuel Schade -- Fail to Comply
Tyler Schrayer -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
Ambrosha Shreve -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
Quintin Sulzle -- Theft - $1000 or More
Kazell Wallace -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
Charlie Whiteman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Karl Whiteplume -- Fail to Comply
Ashley Workman -- Fail to Comply