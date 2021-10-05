Natrona County Arrest Log (9/29/21 – 10/5/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Merissa Apodaca -- Criminal Warrant

Manuel Armenta Serrano -- Burglary; vehicle, Burglary; building, Breach of Peace, Interference with Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Property Destruction: $1000 or more

Joel Barr -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Michael Bender -- Serve Jail Time

Jason Blackley -- Drive while License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Christopher Bowlby -- Fail to Comply

Christopher Brown -- NCIC Hit

Jerad Champlin -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant x2

Donae Chavez -- Contract Hold/billing, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Amber Cook -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

William Davis -- Fail to Appear

Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jerald Friday -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Lenward Hicks -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy

Omega Jelsma -- Serve Jail Time

Allen Jenerou -- Contract Hold/billing

Mark Minson -- Criminal Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Erik Peck -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Rozellen Rhoades -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Francisco Sosa -- Theft - $1000 or more

Keenan Souder -- Fail to Appear

Rachael Stack -- Bond Revocation

Kelsey Steed -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Joseph Torres -- Criminal Warrant

Ronald Warner -- Fail to Comply

John Wipf -- Criminal Warrant