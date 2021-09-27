Natrona County Arrest Log (9/22/21 – 9/26/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dylan Adkins -- Fail to Appear

Kaylee Aguilar -- Controlled Substance Possession x2, Interference With Police, Minor in Possession of Tobacco, [Redacted]

Richard Arner -- Hold for probation and Parole

Rolinda Arnold -- Controlled Substance Possession x2, Controlled Substance or Liquid Jail

Kristy Ashland -- Controlled Substance Possession

Andrew Bearing -- Wrongful Take/Dispose Property

Lisa Bell -- Criminal Warrant

Haunna Bennett -- Trespassing

Modesta Blackburn -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x5

Austin Falk -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Gerald Finch -- DWUI, Trespassing

Marlyee Friday -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

April Gatherers -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Larry Houghteling -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Guillermo Huerta -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Eduardo Jimenez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault and Battery, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Marijuana-Possession

Aqua Kaiser -- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Jordon Knox -- District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Kobernick -- Fail to Comply

Cathy Long -- Criminal Warrant

Keegan Marshall -- Probation Violation

Larry McDaniel -- Hold for probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant

Maurissa Mitchell -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Shelly Monteleone -- Criminal Warrant , Stalking: Felony, Serious Bodily Harm

Nicole Murawski -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More,DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- Domestic battery, DWUS

Eugene Ridgley -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

James Sitting Eagle -- Shoplifting, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Matthew Webb -- Serve Jail Time

Bryson White Wolf -- DWUI, Driver's License Required, Open Container (Vehicle)

Nicholas Wiese -- Insurance violation-No current Liability, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Juidici Williamson -- Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Colleen Willow -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Levi Zitterkopf -- Assault and Battery