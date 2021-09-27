Natrona County Arrest Log (9/22/21 – 9/26/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Dylan Adkins -- Fail to Appear
Kaylee Aguilar -- Controlled Substance Possession x2, Interference With Police, Minor in Possession of Tobacco, [Redacted]
Richard Arner -- Hold for probation and Parole
Rolinda Arnold -- Controlled Substance Possession x2, Controlled Substance or Liquid Jail
Kristy Ashland -- Controlled Substance Possession
Andrew Bearing -- Wrongful Take/Dispose Property
Lisa Bell -- Criminal Warrant
Haunna Bennett -- Trespassing
Modesta Blackburn -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x5
Austin Falk -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
Gerald Finch -- DWUI, Trespassing
Marlyee Friday -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
April Gatherers -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
Larry Houghteling -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
Guillermo Huerta -- Criminal Bench Warrant
Eduardo Jimenez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault and Battery, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Marijuana-Possession
Aqua Kaiser -- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Jordon Knox -- District Court Bench Warrant
Michael Kobernick -- Fail to Comply
Cathy Long -- Criminal Warrant
Keegan Marshall -- Probation Violation
Larry McDaniel -- Hold for probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant
Maurissa Mitchell -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Shelly Monteleone -- Criminal Warrant , Stalking: Felony, Serious Bodily Harm
Nicole Murawski -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More,DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked
Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- Domestic battery, DWUS
Eugene Ridgley -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
James Sitting Eagle -- Shoplifting, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Matthew Webb -- Serve Jail Time
Bryson White Wolf -- DWUI, Driver's License Required, Open Container (Vehicle)
Nicholas Wiese -- Insurance violation-No current Liability, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked
Juidici Williamson -- Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
Colleen Willow -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
Levi Zitterkopf -- Assault and Battery