Natrona County Arrest Log (8/2/21 – 8/3/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Dustin Ammerman -- Hold for probation and Parole
Rodney Brafford -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Harold Crazythunder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Lucas Hallock -- Fail to Comply
Amanda Hinds -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Shoplifting
Matt Kimball -- Serve Jail Time
Anthony Lopez -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Kenneth Marion -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail
Marie Mclean -- Hold for probation and Parole
Mistie Moyer -- Hold for probation and Parole
Chad Mulloy -- Hold for probation and Parole
Donald Nelson -- District Court Bench Warrant
James Severson -- Serve Jail Time
Jaymes Scott -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
Ashley Workman -- Probationary Court Hold