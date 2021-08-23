Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/21 – 8/23/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Andrew Anderson-Rott -- Expc Order DWUI

Alana Archuleta -- Disturbing the Peace-Obstructs pedestrian

Evan Armstrong -- Contract Hold/billing

Elton Atene -- Fail to Comply

Eric Brannam -- Stalking Felony, Violate Protection Order

Laurn Brehmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Shakeyah Brown -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Randall Carr -- Fail to Comply

Romero Davila -- Serve Jail Time

Gerldine England -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kyle Espinoza -- Criminal Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Cody Fritz -- Fail to Appear

Travis Gonsalves -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Menyan Hauck -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Trespassing, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Jack Hoffman -- DWUI, Fail to Comply, Drivers License

Juston Jackett -- Fail to Comply

Shari Jackson -- Fail to Comply x2

Santos Jaramillo -- Contract Hold/billing

Bryant Johnson -- Aggravated Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Roger Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sean Lavin -- Fail to Appear

Eric Lee -- Fail to Appear x3

Larry McDaniel -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Radford Messer -- Criminal Warrant

Steven Moyer -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Robert Owens -- Indecent Exposure, Marijuana-Possession

Geneva Parker -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

William Peasley -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Bond Revocation

Shielyn Perea -- District Court Bench Warrant

Scott Philo -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Justin Pope -- Hold for CAC

Lynn Poppell -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Sheila Reardon -- District Court Bench Warrant

Leland Rinker -- Hold for probation and Parole

Wayne Sanchez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

James Shiner -- Contract Hold/billing

Emmanuel Tyler -- Indecent Exposure, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Paul Warren -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession

Richard Woertman -- Hold for probation and Parole