Natrona County Arrest Log (7/7/22 – 7/11/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chance Arias -- Serve Jail Time

Kyle Barrus -- Contract Hold/billing

Charles Carr -- Fail to Comply

Zackery Daugherty -- Fail to Comply

Kevin DeSchneau -- Hold for probation and Parole

Thesha Fellon -- Fail to Comply, Interference With Peace Officer

Zachary Foster -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Carlino Goggles -- Criminal Warrant

Pauline Hemicker -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Bradford Holt -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Joshua Hoyer -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Clinton Ide -- Operate Watercraft While Under Influence of Alcohol, Fail to Operate Watercraft in Accordance, Interfere With Peace Officer

Jillian Jaime -- Hold for probation and Parole

Mark Minson -- District Court Bench Warrant

Justin Overman -- District Court Bench Warrant

Joshua Pennington -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Jakob Porter -- Hold for probation and Parole

Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing

Travis Schaub -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Darien Schoonover -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant x2, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Michael Stanley -- Fail to Appear

Robert Swenson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possession with Intent/Deliver

Daniel Teel -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Container

Donald Young -- Fail to Appear