Natrona County Arrest Log (7/7/22 – 7/11/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Chance Arias -- Serve Jail Time
- Kyle Barrus -- Contract Hold/billing
- Charles Carr -- Fail to Comply
- Zackery Daugherty -- Fail to Comply
- Kevin DeSchneau -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Thesha Fellon -- Fail to Comply, Interference With Peace Officer
- Zachary Foster -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked
- Carlino Goggles -- Criminal Warrant
- Pauline Hemicker -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Bradford Holt -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Joshua Hoyer -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Clinton Ide -- Operate Watercraft While Under Influence of Alcohol, Fail to Operate Watercraft in Accordance, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Jillian Jaime -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Mark Minson -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Justin Overman -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Joshua Pennington -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Jakob Porter -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing
- Travis Schaub -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Darien Schoonover -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant x2, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Michael Stanley -- Fail to Appear
- Robert Swenson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possession with Intent/Deliver
- Daniel Teel -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Container
- Donald Young -- Fail to Appear
I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That
Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.
No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.
This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?
Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.
How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?
Below are some examples.