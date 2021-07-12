Natrona County Arrest Log (7/7/21 – 7/12/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnathan Arket -- Marijuana-Possession, Interference W/PO, Hold for probation and Parole

Nathan Biberston -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kazen Briggs -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Toni Brown -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or less, Fail to Comply

Bruce Buckallew -- Fail to Comply

Dominic Burgess -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for CAC

Bobby Davis -- Marijuana-Possession

Jonathon Davisson -- Fail to Comply

Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Matthew Gerhard -- Disturbing the Peace-Disrupts assembly/m, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic

Michael Kobernick -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

David Lonebear -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Larry McDaniel -- Fail to Comply, Hold for CAC

Amber Miller -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

David Owyhee -- District Court Bench Warrant

Melody Philo -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 G , Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or less

Luis Salguero-Nolasco -- Contract Hold/billing

Carol Salinas -- Fail to Appear

Keenan Souder -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth

Steven Ruth -- Contract Hold/billing

James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing

Daniel Teel -- Criminal Trespass

Hosea White -- Fail to Comply

Isaiah Williams -- Speed too Fast, Drivers License, Open Container in Vehicle, Controlled Substance Possession, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Conceal, Under 21 - Possess Alcohol

Kevin Wilson -- Fail to Comply