Natrona County Arrest Log (7/28/21 – 8/2/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Mark Alderton -- NCIC Hit

Kenneth Avey -- Trespassing

Drew Blackburn -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Britany Christian -- Interfere with Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Lane Dunseth -- False Swear for License WYGF, County Warrant/Hold for Agency WYGF x2, Fail to Register as Sex Offender- 1st Offender

Eric Eberhardt -- DWUI, DWUS, Drive without interlock device, Compl Auto Insurance

Alisha Elrod -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Dawn Espinoza -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Dukhan Flowers -- NCIC Hit x2, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Michael Fuson -- District Court Bench Warrant

Andrew Goldstein -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Stacy Hanson -- Reckless Driving, Leave The Scene of Accident-Bodily Injury, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Amanda Hayes -- Serve Jail Time

Will Henze -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Benjamin Johnson -- Marijuana-Possession, Criminal Warrant

David Kohler -- Hold for probation and Parole

Noah LaBounta -- DWUI

Marie LoneBear -- Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, No Registration and Improper Display of, Drivers License

Wilbur Lutkins -- Hold for probation and Parole

Timmy Lynn -- Hold for probation and Parole

Marlon Marshall -- : Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Interfere with Peace Officer x2, No Registration and Improper Display of, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II -

Alexander Neard -- Probation Revocation

Brandon Pederson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Attempt & Conspire - Felony

Ryan Pierson -- Fail to Comply

Carlos Salazar -- District Court Bench Warrant

Matthew Sexton -- Expc Ord Public Intoxication

James Shores -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robin Siepp -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Kenneth Skrok -- Aggravated Assault

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating Or Defecating in Public

Kirk Steffey -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Lynn Tendore -- Serve Jail Time

Emmanuel Tyler -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle

Christina Weber -- Hold for probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Michael Wentz -- Hold for probation and Parole