Natrona County Arrest Log (7/17/22 – 7/20/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Rosaline Addison -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole
- Rodney Brafford -- Fail to Appear
- Daniel Burgess -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Fail to Comply
- Ethan Burgess -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2
- Juan Burton -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Charles Canaday -- Interfere With Peace Officer
- Jennifer Carey -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Victor Cloninger -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Jimmy Deniz -- Hold for probation and Parole, Hold For Circuit Court
- Samuel Fales -- Fail to Appear
- Amber Hicks -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Shane Humphrey -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Juston Jackett -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kenady Kouri -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Tyler Landers -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Michael Littlebird -- Shoplifting
- LaDonna Maben -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Criminal Warrant
- Kristina Mead -- Fail to Appear
- Matthew Pavey -- Fail to Appear
- Jazmine Rehak -- District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
- Robert Scarbrough -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted in the City
- Micha Sulzle -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Charles Triplett -- Serve Jail Time
- Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Hold for probation and Parole, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Jaden Wilson-Derby -- Hold for probation and Parole
