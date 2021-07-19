Natrona County Arrest Log (7/14/21 – 7/18/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Laura Barnes -- District Court Bench Warrant
Joshua Baughcum -- Hold for probation and Parole
Jacinto Brien -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
Jack Conn -- Domestic battery
Hailey Ferraiuolo -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Dana Green -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Interference w/ Peace Officer
Karen Green -- Bond Revocation
David Gober -- Trespassing
James Govan -- Fail to Comply
Craig Hines -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Liam Holt -- Serve Jail Time
Shane Humphrey -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Amy Lancaster -- Fail to Comply x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, NCIC Hit
Cathy Long -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Nichole Lucero -- Criminal Warrant
Adam McClure -- Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Drive while License Suspended - 2nd + Offense, Reg Violation (GEN), Stop or Yield Sign, Vehicle Exceed 70 MPH on Primary/Secondary Highway (6, Traffic Control Device, Vehicle Exceed 70 MPH on Primary/Secondary Highway (6
Adriena Medina -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
Devin Pangus -- Hold for probation and Parole
Andrea Pead -- Fail to Appear
Tyler Pearson -- Strangulation of household Mem
Jeffrey Roberts -- Reckless Endangering: Firearm, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
Adam Rosa -- Reckless Endangering: Firearm, Criminal Trespass
Robin Siepp -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession, Fail to Appear, DWUS, Complaint AUT INS, Reg Violation (GEN)
Shelli Stark -- Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
Christopher Tobin -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability
Sharon Williams -- Fail to Appear
Shelley Woodfield -- Fail to Appear x2