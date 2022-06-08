Natrona County Arrest Log (6/6/22 – 6/7/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Stephanie Campbell -- Fail to Appear

Rodger Dillard -- Hold for WSP

Ronald Fox -- Fail to Comply

Zachary Garriott -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, DUS - Driving while license suspended/revoked

Shannon Hewitt -- Serve Jail Time

Sandra King -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Isaac Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole

James Mahoney -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Glenna McPherson -- Trespassing

Frank Mele -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Justin Miller -- Fail to Comply, Interfere with Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Clinton Palmer -- District Court Bench Warrant

James Perea -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Clinton Rockwell -- Criminal Warrant

James Skinner -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for CAC

Jerred Stoll -- Serve Jail Time

Magen Stuart -- Contract Hold/billing

Johnathon Wentz -- Fail to Appear, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy