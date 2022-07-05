Natrona County Arrest Log (6/29/22 – 7/5/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Johnathan Aubin -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Joseph Blackburn -- Criminal Warrant x2, Marijuana-Possession, Hold for WSP
- Sarah Brown -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Benjamin Costalez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or Less
- Christina Counts -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
- Charles Crone -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Zachary Diggins -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Loitering
- Travis Diggs -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Duane Evenson -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Kathleen Fitzgerald -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Run Red Light
- Kristopher Garlick -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Stephen Koch -- Hold for probation and Parole, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Lucas Hallock -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Reckless Driving, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense
- Chelsea Hintz -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- John Hunt -- Hvy/Vehicle (>39K Lbs) Superintendents Speed, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Scott Johnson -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Alexa Lafferty -- Fail to Appear
- Latoya Lewis -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Brody Miller -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Marcus Morris -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotic Substance, Delivery of Controlled Substance
- Robert Owens -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Patricia Patten -- Fail to Appear
- Kimberly Proudfoot -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, No Registration and Improper Display of
- Gregory Russell -- Camping Restricted in the City
- Nicholas Scarbrough -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Clarence Sifore -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Daniel Teel - Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab
- Justin Thomas -- False Imprisonment, Interfere With Peace Officer
- William Tucker -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Hold for probation and Parole, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Charlette Whiteman Bearing -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault and Battery
