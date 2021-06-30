Natrona County Arrest Log (6/28/21 – 6/30/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Alana Archuleta -- Fail to Appear
Raymond Brown -- Contract Hold/billing
Bobbie Butler -- District Court Bench Warrant
Brandi Eckman -- Hold For Circuit Court
Jamal Hagos -- Immigration Hold
Luke Mccusker -- Criminal Warrant
Stephen Owens -- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
Ray Robinson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Michael Schaefer -- Contract Hold/billing
Shane Sternberg -- Hold for probation and Parole
Lanny Wilson -- Interfere w/ Peace Officer
Trenton Wosmek -- DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense W/IN 10 Years, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less