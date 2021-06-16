NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (6/14/21 – 6/16/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Johnathan Arket -- Hold for probation and Parole
Brendon Brimmer -- Hold for probation and Parole
Dominic Burgess -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Jeremiah Couch -- Hold for probation and Parole
William Davis -- Fail to Appear, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Hold For Circuit Court
Megan Day -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Mary Gear -- Fail to Appear
Zackariah Keller -- Domestic battery
Grant Ponder -- NCIC Hit
Coy Rutledge -- NCIC Hit
Lisa Sears -- Serve Jail Time
Labin Siplon -- Serve Jail Time
Quintin Sulzle -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Jason Vargas -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Charles Winfrey -- District Court Bench Warrant