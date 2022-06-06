Natrona County Arrest Log (6/1/22 – 6/5/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rylee Barbosa -- Serve Jail Time

Tyre Bell -- Serve Jail Time

Kristopher Boyce -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Christipher Bramlett -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Criminal Trespass

Robert Byers -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Shanowa Callender -- District Court Bench Warrant

Tyrone Carey -- Contract Hold/billing

Canaan Davey -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Daniel Elseroad -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), DUS - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Cordell Fernandez -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

William Garland -- Hold for probation and Parole

Alana Geho -- Serve Jail Time

Miguel Grijalua -- Drivers License, Speed Over 75 on Interstate, Maintain Insurance

Samuel Hardy -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 3rd Offense Within 10

Lincoln Harris -- EXPC ORD Criminal Trespass

Jubelle Hebah -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Tristain Heimerl -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear x2

Matthew Hicks -- Drive While Licensed Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Defraud Drug and Alcohol Test: Possess ADU, Vehicle Exceed 75 MPH on Interstate (6+ MPH

Scott Jackson -- Fail to Comply

Derrick Jonas -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Nathaniel Lujan -- Serve Jail Time

John Malloy -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Desiray Marsh -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Nichole Mielke -- District Court Bench Warrant

Jon Mockensturm -- Fail to Comply

Jacob Myron -- Fail to Appear

Cameron Quidroz -- Fail to Comply

Alexandra Reardon -- District Court Bench Warrant

Mikel Rice -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Rose Rocco -- Fail to Comply

Gregory Russell -- Fail to Comply x2

Andrea Scribner -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

John Shotgun -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear

Shawna Sorrick -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Michael Stevenson -- Fail to Comply

James Stewart -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kolby Stockman -- District Court Bench Warrant

Debbie Torres -- Criminal Warrant

Connor Tubridy -- Hold for probation and Parole

Lanny Wilson -- Under Influence Cont Substance

Michael Young -- Public Intoxication Prohibited