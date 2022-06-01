Natrona County Arrest Log (5/24/22 – 6/1/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Alley -- Fail to Comply

Austin Anderson -- Fail to Comply, Contract Hold/billing, Hold for WSP

Alana Archuleta -- Burglary: Building, Battery, Criminal Entry, Unlawful entry into an occupied structure

Chance Arias -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

Myles Beal -- Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, NCIC Hit, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Cocaine/ Crack - 5, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Interference With Peace Officer

Garrett Blackburn -- Contract Hold/billing

Shawn Borne -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for Mills Court

Lieff Boykin -- Hold for Circuit Court, Fail to Comply

Destry Bristow -- Criminal Warrant

Robert Britsch -- Fail to Appear

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kar Buchholz -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Danisha Bynum -- Hold for probation and Parole

Aliviah Byram -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Matthew Campbell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Joshua Case -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Christopher Cestnik -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Garrett Cestnik -- Hold for WSP

Christopher Chambers -- Contract Hold/billing

Jeremi Chaney -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery

Chelsea Coburn -- Serve Jail Time

Roberto Contreras -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Valid Drivers License, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone

Lillian Cook-Starkey -- Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Bond Revocation

Gage Cordova -- Criminal Trespass, Aggravated Assault and Battery: Threaten with Draw, Stalking: Misdemeanor, Criminal Warrant, Possess Deadly Weapon

Diego Corriveau -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Bobby Davis -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Chantae Day -- Fail to Comply

Leon Day -- Contract Hold/billing

Shane Day -- Fail to Comply

Andrea Dees -- Serve Jail Time

Ricky Dougherty -- District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Downey -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 G -, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 G

Eric Eberhardt -- Serve Jail Time

Gerldine England -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Bond Revocation, Hold for Casper Muni Court, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

John Faulkner -- Attempts/Conspire, Controlled Substance Possession x2

Jonathan Ferguson -- Serve Jail Time

David Gober -- Trespassing

Stephan Gonzales -- District Court Bench Warrant x3

James Govan -- Fail to Comply

Nicolas Halcott -- Contract Hold/billing

Bradley Hall -- District Court Bench Warrant

Clint Hammell -- Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 G

Zachary Hammond -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 3rd Offense Within 10, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked

Ronald Hanson -- District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Daniel Harris -- Burglary: Building, Hold for probation and Parole, Hold for Mills Court

Donald Harvey -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Container, Interfere With Peace Officer, Battery, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Jordan Hatch -- Criminal Warrant

Nicholas Helton -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Interfere with Peace Officer, Bond Revocation

Noelia Herrera-Mares -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Dylan Jensen -- Interference With Peace Officer, Accessory After Fact: Felony Crime

Jacob Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole, Probation Revocation

Michael Johnson -- NCIC Hit

Crista Kimball -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Logan Lafferty -- Hold for probation and Parole

Patrick Little -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule V

William Lee -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole

Rance Lehnen -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 2nd Offense Within 10, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Raymiego Limas -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Breach of Peace, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Johnathan Lohstreter -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for Casper Muni Court

Julian Lopez -- Hold for WSP

Christopher Lutonsky -- Violate Protection Order, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for Casper Municipal Court

Kristle Madaleno -- District Court Bench Warrant

Billy Martin -- Serve Jail Time, Probation Revocation

Dewayne Martinez -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Richard McCloskey -- Possess Burglars Tools, Hold for District Court

Shade Meacham -- Serve Jail Time

Alexis Milani -- Criminal Warrant

Isaiah Montiano Like -- Aggravated Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon

Forrest Moore -- Serve Jail Time, Probation Revocation

Ricky Moore -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Kelly Moser -- Criminal Warrant

Timothy Murphy -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle -1st Offense

Thomas Nace -- Criminal Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Nicholas Osburn -- Serve Jail Time

Robert Owens -- Camping Restricted in the City, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Patrick Pacheco -- Hold for CAC

Duey Palmer -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Bond Revocation

Jandra Peasley -- Shoplifting, Hold for probation and Parole

Derrick Peden -- District Court Bench Warrant

Brandon Pederson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kaitlynn Peeler -- Fail to Comply x2

Michael Poulos -- DWUI, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Cynthia Rich -- Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply

Kevin Ridl -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Rudy Rosalez -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Todd Rouse -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

James Samons -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Jaymes Scott -- Hold for probation and Parole

Azariah Shepardson -- NCIC Hit

Kristina Slagle -- Controlled Substance Possession, District Court Bench Warrant

David Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Brian Steinke -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Carolyn Stice -- Controlled Substance Possession x2, Interference With Peace Officer, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant

Mathew Strand -- District Court Bench Warrant

Cheyenne Swett -- Contract Hold/billing

Daniel Swope -- Criminal Warrant

Madison Tanaka -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole

Jeffrey Tanner -- Serve Jail Time

Robert Taylor -- Trespassing, Fail to Comply

John Thellmann -- Fail to Appear

William Tucker -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Criminal Warrant

Mark Wayt -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less,

Caleb Washakie -- Contract Hold/billing

Faith Washakie -- District Court Bench Warrant

Naveda Whiting-Piapot -- District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Widick -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for Probation and Parole, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Christopher Young Jones -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Interference with Peace Officer, Hold for Mills Court

Kameron Young Johnson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - $1000 or More, Theft - Under $1000, Bond Revocation

Willie Young -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Criminal Warrant