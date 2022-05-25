Natrona County Arrest Log (5/23/22 – 5/24/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Robert Aragon -- Contract Hold/billing

Leon Day -- Contract Hold/billing

Shane Day -- Fail to Comply

Katheryn Esmay -- Fail to Appear, NCIC Hit

Kevin Fulkerson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Jay Gordon -- Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit

Lindsay Lossner -- DWUS, Drive Without Interlock Device, Compulsory Auto Insurance

Darrell McNally -- Hold for probation and Parole

Steven Oldman -- Hold for probation and Parole

Cynthia Rich -- Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply

Kayla Riley -- Criminal Warrant

James Samons -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

James Taylor -- Fail to Appear

Andrew Thompson -- Fail to Comply

Nathaniel Volk -- Hold for probation and Parole

Caleb Washakie -- Contract Hold/billing

Michael Widick -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked