Natrona County Arrest Log (5/23/22 – 5/24/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Robert Aragon -- Contract Hold/billing
- Leon Day -- Contract Hold/billing
- Shane Day -- Fail to Comply
- Katheryn Esmay -- Fail to Appear, NCIC Hit
- Kevin Fulkerson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Jay Gordon -- Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit
- Lindsay Lossner -- DWUS, Drive Without Interlock Device, Compulsory Auto Insurance
- Darrell McNally -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Steven Oldman -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Cynthia Rich -- Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply
- Kayla Riley -- Criminal Warrant
- James Samons -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- James Taylor -- Fail to Appear
- Andrew Thompson -- Fail to Comply
- Nathaniel Volk -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Caleb Washakie -- Contract Hold/billing
- Michael Widick -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked
