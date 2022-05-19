Natrona County Arrest Log (5/16/22 – 5/19/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Rosaline Addison -- Hold for probation and Parole
- James Alley -- Fail to Comply
- Alana Archuleta -- Shoplifting, Trespassing
- Kyler Bentsen -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Robert Clark -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Bryce Dacus -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kenneth Daniels -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Controlled Substance - Possession, Unsafe Vehicles ProhibitedOperate Vehicle With Altered, Mutilated or Obs, Windshield: Obstructed View, Controlled Substances-Drug Paraphernalia x2
- Bobby Davis -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Jordyn Duran -- Fail to Appear, Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Jonathan Ferguson -- Serve Jail Time
- Erica Fijacko -- Interfere with Peace Officer, Property Destruction: Under $1000
- Matthew Hallam -- Fail to Appear
- Michael Johnson -- NCIC Hit
- Robert Lukowiak -- Serve Jail Time
- Kristle Madaleno -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Jacob Myron -- Serve Jail Time
- Sadie Nation -- Maintain Insurance, Operation, Alt, Mult, Obsc Plate, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Patrick Pacheco -- Hold for CAC
- Derrick Peden -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- Criminal Warrant
- Todd Rouse -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Mackenzie Shields -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Candie Spencer -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Rachael Stack -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Cheyenne Swett -- Contract Hold/billing
- Rita Willow -- Contract Hold/billing
