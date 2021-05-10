NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/08/21 – 5/10/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

Get our free mobile app

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Austin Carson -- Fail to Comply

Christopher Chapman -- Fail to Comply x2

Gage Cordova -- Probation Revocation

Mackenzie Coziahr -- Under 21 yrs: Drive W/ Alcohol 0.02% OR MO

Dalton Griswold -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Chance Johnson -- Fail to Comply

Isaac Lee -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, DWUS, Hold for probation and Parole

Bryson Manthei -- Hold for probation and Parole

Shane Orner -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Tiffany Quiroz -- Hold for probation and Parole

Philip Stocks -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Cryst

Jacob Stotts -- Use Contr Subst - SCH I, II OR III

Harlan Taylor -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Interference W/ Peace Officer

Steven Tomphson -- Aggravated Assault, Possess-Deadly Weapon/Intent