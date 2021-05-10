NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/08/21 – 5/10/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Austin Carson -- Fail to Comply
Christopher Chapman -- Fail to Comply x2
Gage Cordova -- Probation Revocation
Mackenzie Coziahr -- Under 21 yrs: Drive W/ Alcohol 0.02% OR MO
Dalton Griswold -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Chance Johnson -- Fail to Comply
Isaac Lee -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, DWUS, Hold for probation and Parole
Bryson Manthei -- Hold for probation and Parole
Shane Orner -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Tiffany Quiroz -- Hold for probation and Parole
Philip Stocks -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Cryst
Jacob Stotts -- Use Contr Subst - SCH I, II OR III
Harlan Taylor -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Interference W/ Peace Officer
Steven Tomphson -- Aggravated Assault, Possess-Deadly Weapon/Intent