Natrona County Arrest Log (4/20/22 – 4/25/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Steven Antonovich -- Serve Jail Time

Staci Barrera -- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Marlena Box -- Domestic battery

Sandra Cooper -- Theft - $1,000 or More

Jeannie Crutchfield -- District Court Bench Warrant

Ricky Deephouse -- Hold for WSP

Jacob Degoyette -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kenneth Doherty -- Serve Jail Time

Darin Gaffield -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, Possession Meith With Intent Deliver

Sarah Groth -- Theft - $1,000 or More

Gage Hardwick -- Hold for probation and Parole

Joshua Haworth -- Fail to Comply

Olinza Headd -- Hold for WSP

Scott Jackson -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Joshua Kaplan -- Escape from Detention, Hold for WSP

Chandra Lafferty -- Serve Jail Time

Patrick Little -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule V

Tiffany Madrid -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Domingo Martinez -- Fail to Comply, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Patrick Mueller -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Marijuana-Possession

Kaitlynn Peeler -- Trespassing

Bryson Reed -- Fail to Appear

Javier Solis -- NCIC Hit, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Tonia Stanley -- Fail to Appear, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Isaiah Sulzle -- Controlled Substances-Drug Paraphernalia, Fail to Comply

Robert Taylor -- Contempt Court

Ezra Wallace -- Fail to Appear

Cody Wolfe -- Theft - Under $1,000, Conspire to Commit Felony, Criminal Intent, Accessory Before the Fact, Burglary