Natrona County Arrest Log (4/20/22 – 4/25/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Steven Antonovich -- Serve Jail Time
- Staci Barrera -- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Marlena Box -- Domestic battery
- Sandra Cooper -- Theft - $1,000 or More
- Jeannie Crutchfield -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Ricky Deephouse -- Hold for WSP
- Jacob Degoyette -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kenneth Doherty -- Serve Jail Time
- Darin Gaffield -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, Possession Meith With Intent Deliver
- Sarah Groth -- Theft - $1,000 or More
- Gage Hardwick -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Joshua Haworth -- Fail to Comply
- Olinza Headd -- Hold for WSP
- Scott Jackson -- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Joshua Kaplan -- Escape from Detention, Hold for WSP
- Chandra Lafferty -- Serve Jail Time
- Patrick Little -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule V
- Tiffany Madrid -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Domingo Martinez -- Fail to Comply, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Patrick Mueller -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Marijuana-Possession
- Kaitlynn Peeler -- Trespassing
- Bryson Reed -- Fail to Appear
- Javier Solis -- NCIC Hit, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Tonia Stanley -- Fail to Appear, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Isaiah Sulzle -- Controlled Substances-Drug Paraphernalia, Fail to Comply
- Robert Taylor -- Contempt Court
- Ezra Wallace -- Fail to Appear
- Cody Wolfe -- Theft - Under $1,000, Conspire to Commit Felony, Criminal Intent, Accessory Before the Fact, Burglary
