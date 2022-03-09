Natrona County Arrest Log (3/7/22 – 3/8/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Robert Bockman -- Serve Jail Time
- Tyler Bressette -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 G
- Allen Cordova -- Contract Hold/billing
- Jessie Elkins -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Roger Johnson -- Fail to Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Eric Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Patrick Little -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Victoria Platonova -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Travis Schaub -- Fail to Comply
- Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Chandin Turner -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Tiana Watts -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency