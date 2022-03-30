Natrona County Arrest Log (3/23/22 – 3/29/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeffrey Alcala -- DWUI
- Elton Atene -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Driver's License-Valid and Endorsements RE, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, Insurance violation-No current Liability
- Kyle Barrus -- DWUI
- Clinton Bock -- Serve Jail Time
- David Bright -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
- Randall Carr -- Hold for CAC
- Theodore Caster -- NCIC Hit
- Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Phillip Diekemper -- District Court Bench Warrant, Possession with Intent/Deliver, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 g, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Joshua Feather -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Andrew Fernandez -- Hold for CAC
- Ricky Garver -- Fail to Comply
- Adam Gates -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
- De Angelo Gonzalez -- DWUS, Complimentary Auto Insurance, Speed Too Fast, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm
- Jeremy Harding -- Contract Hold/billing
- Tristan Holden -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Omega Jelsma -- : Fail to Comply
- Jacob Johnson -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jeffrey Kaylor -- DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Andrew Kelly -- NCIC Hit
- John Koehler -- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Joshua Kraus -- Hold for WSP
- Shila Lapp -- Possession with Intent/Deliver, No Registration and Improper Display of, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Electric Flashing Turn Signal Lamps, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Marlene Lepe -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Justin Linn -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Billy Martin -- Hold for CAC, Hold for probation and Parole
- Isaac Mason -- Hold for probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Samuel McNare -- Fail to Appear
- Jaelin Miller -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Theft - Under $1,000
- Tomi Monear -- Serve Jail Time
- Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Timothy Murphy -- Serve Jail Time
- Ashley Myhre -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Operating, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Steven Oldman -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Duey Palmer -- Fail to Appear
- Patricia Patten -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Kaitlynn Peeler -- Serve Jail Time
- Arthur Penrod -- Contract Hold/billing
- James Perea -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Victoria Platonova -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Michael Poulos -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Tony Raabe -- Serve Jail Time
- Anthony Reed -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab
- Clinton Rockwell -- Expc Ord DWUI
- Richard Rodriquez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kenneth Rogers -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Sharon Sleep -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- David Smith -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab, Criminal Warrant
- Francisco Sosa -- Inhalation or Sale of Glue/Toxic Vapors, Shoplifting
- James Stewart -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability
- Michael Townsend -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Steven VenJohn -- DWUI, DWUS, Drive Without Interlock Device
- Joe Walker -- NCIC Hit
- William Watson -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display of, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
