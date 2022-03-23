Natrona County Arrest Log (3/21/22 – 3/23/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Rosaline Addison -- Fail to Appear
- Steven Amos -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Donald Beach -- Serve Jail Time
- Loveda Bell -- Fail to Appear
- Grace Coleman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Micheal Davis -- Fail to Comply
- Kenneth Doherty -- Criminal Warrant
- John Gallaway -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Joseph Herrera -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Dona Jacobs -- Interference with Police, District Court Bench Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Theft - $1000 or More
- Anthony Lopez -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Melvin Loveless -- Attempt and Conspire - Felony x2
- Jesse Mostaert -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked
- Tyler Nichols-Morely -- Conspire to Commit Felony, Burglary; Vehicle, Solicit to Commit Felony, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon
- James Skinner -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Louis Yellowfox -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That
Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.
No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.
This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?
Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.
How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?
Below are some examples.