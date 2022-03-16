Natrona County Arrest Log (3/13/22 – 3/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Keith Bormann -- Serve Jail Time
- Ronald Clark -- Remove or Circumvent Interlock Device 1s, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense
- Stormy Cressy -- Hold for WSP
- Matthew Fogle -- Fail to Appear
- Mary Gear -- Serve Jail Time
- Mary Gulley -- Criminal Warrant x2
- Matthew Harjo -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Garet Hoppens -- Serve Jail Time
- Shawntele Livingston -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Samuel Miller -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Isaiah Montiano Like -- Fail to Comply
- Lucas Nelson -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kavan Peppersack -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Rene Reyes -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Erick Richardson -- Criminal Warrant
- Robert Scarbrough -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- David Smith -- Fail to Comply
- Dominic Toshach -- Fail to Appear
- Nicholas Wiese -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Ramon Wise -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Preston Wisenbaker -- Contract Hold/billing
- Chad Wounded Face -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing, Shoplifting
