Natrona County Arrest Log (2/9/22 – 2/14/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Weston Addison -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Michelle Alhunaiti -- Controlled Substance Possession
- Jacob Bailey -- Serve Jail Time
- Rusty Beeson -- Fail to Appear
- Sherry Bell -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Theodore Bell -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Tyler Bressette -- District Court Bench Warrant, Attempts/Conspire x2, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail
- Steven Bunso -- Fail to Comply
- Frank Casias -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Bond Revocation
- Shelby Casias -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Harold Crazythunder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Shiela Darnell -- Criminal Warrant, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked
- Cisco Flood -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Dominick Fowler -- Criminal Trespass, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Jay Gordon -- Fail to Comply
- Veronica Hancock -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2
- Ashley Harvey -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Robb Hrabe -- Fail to Appear
- Zachary Krueger -- Criminal Warrant x2
- Jason Lane -- Hold for probation and Parole, Probation Revocation
- Georgia LeBlanc -- Fail to Appear
- Raymiego Limas -- Hold for probation and Parole, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Samuel Lukowiak -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael McCart -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Adam McClure -- Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant
- Shauna McWilliams -- Criminal Warrant x3
- Preston Mooney -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)
- Geannia Moore -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Shaun Pacheco -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant
- Russell Reed -- FVPA Protection Order (vii), Criminal Entry
- Garrett Revere -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jeannie Ross -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Merena Schlosser -- Contract Hold/billing
- Adam Setty -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Appear
- Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Fail to Comply
- David Smith -- Fail to Comply
- Isaiah Sulzle -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant
- Madison Tanaka -- Controlled Substance Possession
- Merry Teakell -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Emmanuel Tyler -- Fail to Appear