Natrona County Arrest Log (01/22/26 – 01/23/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Frank Tolliver, 63 - Courtesy Hold
Melissa Depriest, 50 - Courtesy Hold
Jessica Whitney, 44 - Courtesy Hold
Joseph Grooms, 57 - Courtesy Hold
Danny Bentley, 66 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Sage Hoffman, 34 - Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
Savannah White, 22 - County Warrant/Hold
Joshua Mettler, 45 - NCIC Hit, Possession Forged Writing, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference, Identity Theft
Laura Mettler, 40 - NCIC Hit, Possession Forged Writing, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference, Identity Theft
Velinda Brown, 52 - Trespassing
Bruce Lopez, 67 - DWUI, Resisting Arrest
Jeffrey Scott, 43 - Fail to Comply
