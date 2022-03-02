Natrona County Arrest Log (2/28/22 – 3/2/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeffrey Bacus -- Serve Jail Time

Christopher Butterfield -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Patrick Cain-Hassler -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Krista Cantrell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Clarence Crutchfield -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 2nd Offense Within 10

Andrea Dees -- Serve Jail Time

Alfonso Delgado Contreras -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Brycen Fraser -- Fail to Appear

Jolene Good -- Criminal Trespass

Amelia Gutierrez - NCIC Hit

Evelyn Jealous Of Him -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Alexa Lafferty -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Katrina Lucero -- District Court Bench Warrant

Brendan Mac Cleverty -- DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

John McGovern -- Contract Hold/billing

Tristan Miskimins -- Fail to Appear

Preston Monsour -- District Court Bench Warrant

Isiaha Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole

James Pacheco -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Kaitlynn Peeler -- Serve Jail Time

Shane Petro -- Hold for probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant

Sebastian Rouse -- Hold for probation and Parole

Shyla Smith-Hoffman -- Hold for probation and Parole

Patrick Spomer -- Hold for WSP

William Walters -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th Offense Within 1, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, No Registration and Improper Display of, Interfere With Peace Officer

Ricky Wingrove -- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession