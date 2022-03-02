Natrona County Arrest Log (2/28/22 – 3/2/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeffrey Bacus -- Serve Jail Time
- Christopher Butterfield -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Patrick Cain-Hassler -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Krista Cantrell -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Clarence Crutchfield -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 2nd Offense Within 10
- Andrea Dees -- Serve Jail Time
- Alfonso Delgado Contreras -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Brycen Fraser -- Fail to Appear
- Jolene Good -- Criminal Trespass
- Amelia Gutierrez - NCIC Hit
- Evelyn Jealous Of Him -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Alexa Lafferty -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Katrina Lucero -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Brendan Mac Cleverty -- DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- John McGovern -- Contract Hold/billing
- Tristan Miskimins -- Fail to Appear
- Preston Monsour -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Isiaha Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole
- James Pacheco -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Kaitlynn Peeler -- Serve Jail Time
- Shane Petro -- Hold for probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant
- Sebastian Rouse -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Shyla Smith-Hoffman -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Patrick Spomer -- Hold for WSP
- William Walters -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th Offense Within 1, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, No Registration and Improper Display of, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Ricky Wingrove -- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession