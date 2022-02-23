Natrona County Arrest Log (2/16/22 – 2/22/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joseph Antelope -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Robert Bockman -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
- Sabrina Bright -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Eric Brown -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Child Endangering
- Riley Cole -- Serve Jail Time
- Harold Crazythunder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Ricardo Delvo -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy
- Colton Frye -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Davon Gasperetti -- Hold for WSP
- Jay Gordon -- Serve Jail Time
- Lev Green -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Rebecca Green -- Fail to Comply x2
- Raysha Grimes -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Aaron Harmon -- Serve Jail Time
- Amanda Hinds -- Theft of Services
- Brendan Hoffman -- Larceny
- Toby Honadel -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - Offense Within 10, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Daniel Jensen -- Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant x2
- Cody Jimenez -- Criminal Entry, Theft - Under $1,000
- Benjamin Johnson -- Fail to Appear, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custody
- Derrick Jonas -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Tammy Jonas -- Fail to Comply
- Cory Kimbley -- Fail to Comply
- Shaylynn Lacey -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Lindsay Lossner -- Fail to Appear
- Shayla Morisette -- Criminal Entry, Theft - Under $1,000, Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I, II, III, Interference With Police
- Shalynn Muniz -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Davey Reed -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
- Todd Richards -- DUI Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Robert Scarbrough -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Michael Stanley -- Criminal Warrant
- Sabrina Stone -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Taylor Swingholm -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Expired Temporary License Permits as Defined in W
- Robert Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
- Jesse Teppert -- Burglary; Building
- Jaden Tillman -- Contract Hold/billing
- Jeremy Tsinigine -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Fail to Comply
- Jesus Valenzuela -- Serve Jail Time
- Joseph Walton -- Interfere with Peace Officer
- Shantel Webb -- District Court Bench Warrant, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Andre Willis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Melanie Wojcik -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth