Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/21 – 12/13/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Samuel Brungardt-Watson - Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Micha Sulzle - Hold for probation and parole, failure to appear
- Scott Lamb - Hold for probation and parole
- Bruce Brooker - Burglary
- Christopher Milde - Hold for probation and parole
- Jason Collins - Disturbing the peace
- John Christensen - Theft, conspiracy, property destruction
- Tommie Christ - Burglary, criminal warrant
- Christopher Carlen - Theft, property destruction, conspiracy, criminal warrant, failure to comply
- Spencer Rhodes - Hold for circuit court
- Martha Potter - Hold for circuit court
- Timothy Miller - Hold for probation and parole
- David Gober - Trespassing
- Glenn Green - County warrant
- Alec Miller - Failure to appear, failure to comply
- Matthew Akers - Failure to comply
- Preston Mooney - Reckless driving, no auto insurance, no registration
- Donald Caraveau - Criminal warrant
- Shayla Harris Morisette - Serving jail time
- Shane Hutchinson - Criminal bench warrant, failure to appear
- Paul Desera - Failure to comply
- Cory Frenick - Failure to comply, possession of a controlled substance
- William Gray - DUI
- Michael Ruiz - DUI, open container
- Marissa Allen - Hold for probation and parole
- Trey Clark - Contract hold/billing
- Angela Carver - Failure to appear
- Ethen Tabor - Serve jail time
- Jedidiah Persinger - Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Wesley Holman - Possession of a controlled substance
- Joe Thies - Failure to comply
- Randall Carr - Hold for CAC
- Timothy Giles - Serving jail time
- Sherra Danielson - Hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled substance
- Cristian Laris - Serving weekends
- Leo Nolen - Under the influence of a controlled substance
- Nickaya Rael - Disturbing the peace
- Austin McGrady - DUI
- Keith Wiginton - Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance
- Brandon Pederson - Serving jail time
- Travis Dangler - Public intoxication
- Daniel Harris - Public intoxication
- Theotis Roberts - Possession of a controlled substance, district court bench warrant
- Coretta Rodabaugh - Criminal bench warrant
- Terry Bussey - Assault and battery, public intoxication
- William Ratchford - MIP
- Gordon Dobson - DUI
- Raven Alvarez - DUI, no driver's license.
- Laurn Brehmer - Public intoxication, camping within the city
- Robert Buckallew - Failure to comply, county warrant/hold for agency
- Shane Cook - Domestic battery
- Colton Drinkwalter - Driving under suspension, no vehicle registration, careless driving
Casperites Debate When to Start Decorating for Christmas