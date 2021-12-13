Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/21 – 12/13/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Samuel Brungardt-Watson - Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle



Micha Sulzle - Hold for probation and parole, failure to appear



Scott Lamb - Hold for probation and parole



Bruce Brooker - Burglary



Christopher Milde - Hold for probation and parole



Jason Collins - Disturbing the peace



John Christensen - Theft, conspiracy, property destruction



Tommie Christ - Burglary, criminal warrant



Christopher Carlen - Theft, property destruction, conspiracy, criminal warrant, failure to comply



Spencer Rhodes - Hold for circuit court



Martha Potter - Hold for circuit court



Timothy Miller - Hold for probation and parole



David Gober - Trespassing



Glenn Green - County warrant



Alec Miller - Failure to appear, failure to comply



Matthew Akers - Failure to comply



Preston Mooney - Reckless driving, no auto insurance, no registration



Donald Caraveau - Criminal warrant



Shayla Harris Morisette - Serving jail time



Shane Hutchinson - Criminal bench warrant, failure to appear



Paul Desera - Failure to comply



Cory Frenick - Failure to comply, possession of a controlled substance



William Gray - DUI



Michael Ruiz - DUI, open container



Marissa Allen - Hold for probation and parole



Trey Clark - Contract hold/billing



Angela Carver - Failure to appear



Ethen Tabor - Serve jail time



Jedidiah Persinger - Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver



Wesley Holman - Possession of a controlled substance



Joe Thies - Failure to comply



Randall Carr - Hold for CAC



Timothy Giles - Serving jail time



Sherra Danielson - Hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled substance



Cristian Laris - Serving weekends



Leo Nolen - Under the influence of a controlled substance



Nickaya Rael - Disturbing the peace



Austin McGrady - DUI



Keith Wiginton - Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance



Brandon Pederson - Serving jail time



Travis Dangler - Public intoxication



Daniel Harris - Public intoxication



Theotis Roberts - Possession of a controlled substance, district court bench warrant



Coretta Rodabaugh - Criminal bench warrant



Terry Bussey - Assault and battery, public intoxication



William Ratchford - MIP



Gordon Dobson - DUI



Raven Alvarez - DUI, no driver's license.



Laurn Brehmer - Public intoxication, camping within the city



Robert Buckallew - Failure to comply, county warrant/hold for agency



Shane Cook - Domestic battery



Colton Drinkwalter - Driving under suspension, no vehicle registration, careless driving