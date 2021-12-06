Natrona County Arrest Log (12/3/21 – 12/6/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Taylor Collins Lippincott - Serving jail time



Brandon Birgenheier - Hold for probation and parole



Craig Stephens - County warrant/hold for agency, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine



Brennon Scott - Hold for probation and parole



Anthony Holman - Possession of methamphetamine



Kelly Miller - Serving weekends



Raymond Laceby - Serving jail time



Timothy King - Criminal warrant



James Govan - Public intoxication



Chad Stewart - Eluding police, no vehicle registration



Latoya Moore - Failure to appear



Devan Sanchez - Failure to comply



Garrett Geis - Warrant



Katie Pollock - Possession of methamphetamine



Kari Davis - DUI



Robert Lukowiak - DUI