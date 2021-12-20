Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/21 – 12/18/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

John Campbell -- DWUI, Interference with Police

Jeremy Cantleberry --

Jackie Carabajal -- Hold for WSP

David Contreras -- District Court Bench Warrant

Reede Coppock -- Fail to Comply

Joshua Feather -- Hold for probation and Parole

Gerald Finch -- Serve Jail Time

Jerald Friday -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Tristen Gradner -- Fail to Appear

Ronald Knapp -- Fail to Comply

Dennis Little Whiteman -- Disturbing the Peace-Disrupts assembly/m

Peter Longoria -- Criminal Warrant

Samuel Lukowiak -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Kaij Mayer -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Johnathan Medina Machado -- Fail to Register as Sex Offender

Andy Mireles -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Raymond O'Connor -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Breach of Peace

Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing

Jared Smith -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Drivers License

Alex Yurkiewicz -- Hold for probation and Parole