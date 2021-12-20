Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/21 – 12/18/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
John Campbell -- DWUI, Interference with Police
Jeremy Cantleberry --
Jackie Carabajal -- Hold for WSP
David Contreras -- District Court Bench Warrant
Reede Coppock -- Fail to Comply
Joshua Feather -- Hold for probation and Parole
Gerald Finch -- Serve Jail Time
Jerald Friday -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Tristen Gradner -- Fail to Appear
Ronald Knapp -- Fail to Comply
Dennis Little Whiteman -- Disturbing the Peace-Disrupts assembly/m
Peter Longoria -- Criminal Warrant
Samuel Lukowiak -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
Kaij Mayer -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Johnathan Medina Machado -- Fail to Register as Sex Offender
Andy Mireles -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Raymond O'Connor -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Breach of Peace
Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing
Jared Smith -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Drivers License
Alex Yurkiewicz -- Hold for probation and Parole