Natrona County Arrest Log (1/20/21 – 1/24/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Alyssa Allen -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Shane Baker -- Serve Jail Time
- Kevin Clark -- DWUI, Interference with Police
- Cheyanne Collins -- Fail to Appear
- Lillian Cook-Starkey -- Fail to Appear x2, District Court Bench Warrant
- Joshua Cothren -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- David Criss -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear
- Elijah Eastlund -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Sebastian Ehrler -- Criminal Warrant
- Chance Johnson -- Fail to Comply
- Jeffrey Johnston -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police
- Kevin Kesl -- Fail to Appear
- Kenneth Marion -- Fail to Comply
- Isaac Mason -- Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole
- Rayanne Mc Curdy -- DWUI, 10-57 Prop
- Stephan McNaughton -- Fail to Comply
- Lois Medicine Cloud -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Brandy Morrison -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance And O, Driving Under Suspension
- Kristi Moser -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Kenneth Richards -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Carolyn Stice -- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession
- Jason VanNorman -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Thomas Wishart -- Criminal Warrant
- Louis Yellowfox -- Public Intoxication Prohibited