Natrona County Arrest Log (11/8/21–11/9/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
James Baker -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x3
Jared Baker -- Hold for WSP
Dominic Burgess -- Hold for CAC, Serve Jail Time
Daniel Harris -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Mandelyn Hernandez -- Fail to Comply
Alexander Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole
Ashlei Lance -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
Kavan Peppersack -- Fail to Comply
Ian Petkosh -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, District Court Bench Warrant
Jeremy Randles -- Fail to Appear
Matthew Sexton -- Public Intoxication
James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Amanda Wilson -- Serve Jail Time, Hold for Mills Court