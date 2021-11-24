Natrona County Arrest Log (11/23/21 – 11/24/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justin Martens - Possession of a controlled substance



James Skinner - Hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled substance



Leslie McGuire - Possession of a controlled substance



Miranda Warner - Hold for probation and parole



Michael Webster - Hold for probation and parole



Shawn Mulanax - Driving under the influence, reckless endangering, driving over the median, across or within the median



Arlon Miller - Driving under the influence



Joseph Neese - Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear