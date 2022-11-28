Natrona County Arrest Log (11/22/22 – 11/28/22)

niu, niu Unsplash niu, niu Unsplash loading...

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

John Barker -- Contract hold.

Michael Bender -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, interference with a peace officer.

Jesse Benson -- District Court bench warrant, fail to comply.

William Davis -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Robin Collins -- Serve jail time.

Elijah Dobbins -- Property destruction - $1,000 or more.

John Fry -- Domestic battery (first offense).

Matthew Geis -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - pill or cap, valid driver's license, turn at intersection.

Joshua Goad -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), resisting arrest.

Orvile Greenwood -- Hold for Casper Municipal Court.

Daniel Harris -- Public intoxication.

Kent Jarman -- Fail to comply, bond revocation (x2).

Daniel Jenkins -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Quentyn Jenkins -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability, resisting arrest.

Benjamin Johnson -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Dustin Kennedy -- Hold for probation and parole.

Alyssa Kingsberry -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Isaac Lee -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Sherette Lujan -- Fail to appear.

Sean Maher -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Tania Martinez -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), open container - possess/consume in a vehicle, contract hold.

Weston Mason -- Serve jail time.

Madison McCarthy -- Hold for probation and parole.

Amber Mondragon -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Preston Mooney -- District Court bench warrant.

Ntshila Nzengu -- Apply pressure on throat or neck, false imprisonment.

Dylan O'Neal -- Criminal warrant, fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Clinton Palmer -- Fail to comply.

Shane Petro -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, fail to comply, fail to appear, District Court bench warrant.

Leena Reyes Briggs -- Fail to comply, fail to appear, criminal warrant.

James Samons -- Fail to appear.

Jaymes Scott -- Hold for probation and parole.

Daryl Seimy -- County warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Donald Smith -- Public intoxication.

Richard Smith -- Hold for probation and parole.

Mathew Strand -- Hold for probation and parole.

Daniel Teel -- Criminal warrant.

Antonio Vera -- Domestic battery (first offense).

Brandon Waltrip -- Aggravated assault and battery, reckless endangering.

Keevin Ware -- Fail to appear.

Richard Wheeler -- Use controlled substance - Schedule I, II or III, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Dominc Williams -- Criminal warrant.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.