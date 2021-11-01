Natrona County Arrest Log (10/27/21–11/1/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Justin Anderson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Leave The Scene of Accident-Property damage, Careless Driving
Jared Baker -- District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
Bryce Bedsaul -- District Court Bench Warrant
Dillon Brown -- Criminal Bench Warrant
Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jason Collins -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Lillian Cook-Starkey -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Cunningham -- Serve Jail Time
John Estes -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, NCIC Hit
Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Ian Freeman -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Jolene Good -- Arson: 1st Degree
Jay Gordon -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Joshua Haworth -- Interfere with Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Take Contraband Into Penal Facility, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Shadow Heckert -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
Angela Kelley -- Fail to Appear x2
Keegan Marshall -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
Austin Martin -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Isaiah Montiano Like -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Interfere with Peace Officer
Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole
Jamey Nelson -- Serve Jail Time
Peter Rickert -- Kidnap: Remove, Confine by Force, Threat, False Imprisonment, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
Adriana Sanchez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession
Wayne Sanchez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Hold for probation and Parole
Michael Seivewright -- Domestic battery, NCIC Hit
Emichael Sleuth -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Sabrina Stone -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear
Mathew Strand -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
Damon Underwood -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Shad Wade -- Hold for probation and Parole
Ronald Warner -- Ped Under Influence
Hosea White -- Invasion of Privacy (Peeping Tom)