Natrona County Arrest Log (10/20/21–10/25/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Bob Addington -- Serve Jail Time
Chad Atwood -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Terence Bennett -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Luis Blanco -- Attempt to Elude, Domestic battery
Kristopher Boyce -- Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Fail to Appear x2
Bruce Brimmer -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Ronda Callen -- Fail to Comply
Alexzander Campbell -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Robin Collins -- Fail to Comply x4
Andrea Dees -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Bond Revocation
William Dunbar -- Fail to Appear
Amen George -- NCIC Hit
William Jackson -- Hold for probation and Parole
Brian James -- DUI Alcohol ≥ .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Complimentary Auto Insurance
Anthony Jensen -- Domestic battery
Eric Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole
Nicholas McCord -- Hold for probation and Parole
Ranelle McDaniels -- Serve Jail Time
Charles McDowell -- Bond Revocation
Bo McKinney -- Controlled Substance Possession
Maurissa Mitchell -- Bond Revocation
Nicole Murawski -- Fail to Appear
Melody Philo -- Serve Jail Time
Echo Pollock -- Hold for probation and Parole
Martha Potter -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -x2
Josselyn Pratt -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Hold for probation and Parole
April Reed -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Kirsten Sarratt -- Contract Hold/billing
Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Hold for probation and Parole
Jace Spottedwolf -- Contract Hold/billing
Moranda Standingrock -- Contract Hold/billing
Jack Tatum -- DWUI, Open Container in Vehicle, Careless Driving
Denise Weakland -- Serve Jail Time
Joellen Whitehill -- Serve Jail Time
Paul Yurkiewicz -- DWUI, Open Container in Vehicle