National High School Finals Rodeo Searching for Different Site

The National High School Finals Rodeo is in need of a new site this summer as health department officials in Lincoln, Nebraska issued orders for the event not to proceed due to the pandemic. The Lancaster County Health Department cited that thousands of people from around the country and outside the country would be a serious coronavirus concern. The rodeo was to be held from July 19th through the 26th. The rodeo is technically not canceled but it will not be held in Lincoln.

The National High School Finals is billed as the world's largest outdoor rodeo with over 1500 contestants from 43 states, 5 Canadian provinces, Mexico, and Australia. Wyoming was scheduled to send its top 4 cowboys and cowgirls in each event after their spring season was canceled.

The prep finals were held in Rock Springs last year and has been previously held in Gillette. The NHSFR will return to Campbell County in 2022 and 2023 with a return appearance in Rock Springs in 2024 & 2025.

