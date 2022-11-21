1 Taken to Hospital After Driver Runs Gate at F.E. Warren AFB

One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a driver ran a gate at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, officials say.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at Gate 2 on Missile Drive.

The base says a driver proceeded through the gate without stopping to provide their credentials as required, prompting 90th Security Forces Squadron defenders to activate the vehicle barrier system to stop them from entering the base.

"An uninvolved vehicle ahead of the gate runner struck the barrier," the base said in a press release. "The occupant of that vehicle was transported by local ambulance services to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center."

Public Affairs Airman Post could not say what prompted the driver to run the gate, whether they were an airman, or what charges they may face, but the base says there is currently no threat to the installation.

As a result of the incident, Gate 2 will be closed for repairs until further notice and Gate 5 will become the primary, 24/7 point of entry.