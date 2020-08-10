Motorcyclist Leads SW Wyoming Authorities on Chase, Crashes

Law enforcement in Uinta County say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing a stolen motorcycle during a high-speed chase Monday.

Uinta County Law Enforcement Services said on Facebook that 25-year-old former Worland resident Wren Curtis led officers from multiple agencies through parts of Utah and Wyoming.

Curtis reportedly maintained speeds between 90 and 100 mph.

According to the statement, a deputy with the Uinta County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop an eastbound motorcycle on Interstate 80 near the Travel Centers of America. The motorcyclist fled.

The pursuit continued through Mountain View and Lone Tree, briefly into Utah and back toward Green River on Wyoming Highway 530.

During the alleged pursuit, Curtis allegedly threw items from his person onto the highway. Curtis reportedly crashed the motorcycle at the Buckboard Crossing turnoff.

He was taken to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital of Rock Springs where he was assessed and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, deputies, state troopers and officers learned the motorcycle Curtis was riding was stolen out of Santa Monica, Cali. and that he had two outstanding Wyoming arrest warrants.

The statement is unclear as to the nature of the warrants or from where they were issued.