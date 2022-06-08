Mills Police Arrest ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Fugitive in Natrona County

The Mills Police Department recently announced that they have arrested a fugitive who was considered armed and dangerous.

That's according to a press release from the police department, who wrote that On June 8th, 2022, Natrona County Law Enforcement were advised by the United States Marshall's Service that a suspect had escaped from a detention facility in Missouri and was possibly in the area of Natrona County.

The release states that on Wednesday, area law enforcement received information that the suspect in question was at a convenience store on South Poplar Street. He was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Blevins. Blevins was driving a gold Dodge Ram, with a flatbed and was possibly with an unnamed female.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., law enforcement were led to believe that Blevins was possibly at the Ghost Town Truck Stop, located at 6680 West. Yellowstone Highway. Shortly thereafter, Mills Police arrived at the truck stop and located the gold Dodge Ram.

"Immediately upon officers entering the parking area, a male entered the driver side of the vehicle and fled," the release stated. "At this time, officers activated their overhead lights in an attempt to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, however the vehicle continued fleeing east bound on the Old West Yellowstone Highway frontage road."

The release noted that officers pursued the suspect, getting up to speeds near 80 miles per hour for approximately two minutes. Eventually, the vehicle pulled over.

"The driver, Blevins, was successfully taken into custody while the female passenger, who will not be named at this time, was released pending further investigation."

K2 Radio News will update this story if/when more information becomes available.