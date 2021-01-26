The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a California resident was arrested near Casper on Monday evening after a pursuit that reportedly reached speeds of 150 mph at points.

According to a news release, a trooper stopped a northbound Dodge Challenger on Interstate 25 of Casper for traveling 110 mph in a posted 80 mph zone.

The trooper noted that the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Santa Maria, California resident Matthew Ruiz, was possibly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

Asked for his documents, Ruiz refused, the release says.

Then he sped off.

According to the release, Ruiz exited onto Hat Six Road before heading east onto US 20/26. At some points, Ruiz alleged reached 150 mph.

As the pursuit reached the town of Glenrock, the trooper terminated it in the interest of public safety.

Despite the pursuit ending, troopers found Ruiz's vehicle in Glenrock a short time later. Not long after that, they found Ruiz hiding under a bush.

According to the release, Ruiz is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence, fleeing to elude, driving while under suspension, open container and reckless driving.