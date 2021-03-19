High-Speed Pursuit Ends North of Wamsutter, Wyoming

A Helena, Montana man is in custody following a pursuit that took place on March 15.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that on Monday, around 2:40 p.m., a WHP Trooper was manning a road closure gate and noticed a Ford truck drive around said gate. The Trooper attempted to stop the truck, but the driver failed to acknowledge.

WHP Troopers pursued the truck east on Interstate 80 towards Wamsutter, Wyoming. The driver fled from law enforcement at speeds near 100 miles per hour. The driver was observed to cross into opposite lanes of traffic on the Interstate at times, before exiting the roadway.

The report noted that the driver continued to evade, driving over oilfield roads, two tracks, and through the desert north of Wamsutter. The pursuit changed travel directions multiple times before the vehicle in question became stuck in a snowbank.

Following that, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported that the driver of the vehicle has been identified as 37-year-old Helena, Montana resident Michael R. Harriell.

Harriell was charged with fleeing to elude, property damage, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving on a closed road, and speeding.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol noted that the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department assisted with this incident.