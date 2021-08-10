Motorcyclist Killed in Wyoming Crash May Have Fallen Asleep

A 39-year-old Nevada woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle in south central Wyoming's Carbon County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:05 p.m. near milepost 47.5 on Wyoming 220, northeast of Muddy Gap.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Stephanie Shapley was approaching a right-hand curve when she crossed the centerline and westbound lane, entered the west borrow ditch and was thrown from her bike.

Shapley was wearing a helmet but died from her injuries.

Driver inattention and driver fatigue/asleep are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Shapley is the 63rd person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.

Wyoming's Best Pit Stops On The Way To Sturgis

Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming The exploration of Wyoming continues and Drew jumped into the 'Gray Ghost' and set out on a trip to end up in Cody, Wy. Between Casper and Cody there are MANY great places to stop.

- Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming