Motorcyclist Killed, 3-Year-Old Injured in Crash Near Cheyenne

A 32-year-old Cheyenne motorcyclist was killed and his juvenile passenger injured in a crash just south of Cheyenne Friday evening, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 85 and Hiawatha Road.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a southbound vehicle was slowing down to turn right onto Hiawatha when the motorcycle entered the roadway from the stop sign and was broadsided by a southbound minivan in the left lane.

"It doesn't sound like the motorcycle driver (Steven Comstock) saw the van," said Beck.

Comstock was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries.

Beck says Comstock's passenger, a 3-year-old boy, was helicoptered to Children's Hospital Colorado, but he didn't know the extent of the child's injuries.